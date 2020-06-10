New Mexico couples get in on new ‘change the date’ wedding trend amid coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve heard of ‘save-the-dates’ for weddings, but the new wedding trend is sending out ‘change-the-dates.’ Many New Mexican couples booked their venues and vendors, ordered their dresses and suits, and sent out save-the-dates, but then, the coronavirus hit.

“We went and got our venue, we got our cake, we had everything planned,” said Mindy Olson. “We talked about it and decided to move it because we didn’t want to have a wedding with only 10 people.”

Olson and her fiance Raul Sanchez originally had to change their wedding from May 2019 to July of this year. Now, it’s been pushed back to October.

“You have the save-the-date and then the wedding invitation,” said Sanchez. “Well we had the save-the-date, now we have a change-the-date and then we’re going to send out the wedding invitation.”

They say they’ve lucked out that their venue and vendors were able to switch the date. In a theme they say is fitting for their relationship, they hope third time’s a charm.

They’re not alone, however, in changing the day of their wedding. Wedding company Joy says 94% of couples are changing the day they say ‘I do’ and sending out change-the-dates.

Anessa Rivera and Andrew Gamboa got engaged around Christmas in Old Town. They decided on a September 2020 wedding, a date also up in the air now.

“We’re debating to just elope and have our big wedding next year,” said Rivera. “We just don’t know what to do yet.”

They had most of the planning already done. Only a few tasks like picking out a cake and suits were left on their to-do list. Even with a definite date now up in the air, they say that dream wedding will still happen.

“There’s always next year. We’re going to get through this,” said Gamboa. “There’s always going to be another time. There will be a reset.”

Morgan Messina and Asa Scott won’t have to change their date, planning on an August wedding at the golf and event center at Balloon Fiesta Field. However, they do have to make a big alteration with their wedding plans. Because of limits to the venue’s capacity, the couple has to cut the guest list nearly in half.

“They let us know that we had to cut our guest list down to 100 only,” said Messina. “That included vendors.”

Counting for caterers, DJ, and other vendors, Messina says there will be around 88 guests now. To still get loved ones in on their big day, they’re taking a digital approach.

“We decided to create a Zoom link to do a Zoom ceremony for people that can’t make it anymore,” said Messina. She says the livestreamed ceremony will also work for out-of-state family who can’t travel now, and they plan to send out personal letters to those who previously received save-the-dates but will now need to attend virtually.

Wedding company Joy says another trend for couples during the coronavirus is going digital, like with Zoom. They say around 56% of couples will send a digital change-the-date to family and friends.

