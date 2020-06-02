New Mexico Corrections Dept. announces first COVID-19 death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department announced its first COVID-19 related death of an inmate on Monday. NMCD reports the deceased individual is a 31-year-old male that had pre-existing conditions and was most recently incarcerated at the Otero County Prison Facility which is operated by the Management and Training Corporation.

The inmate was recently hospitalized at the University Hospital in El Paso, Texas where he had tested positive for COVID-19. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

NMCD states that the Otero County Prison Facility is performing rigorous testing, isolation, and quarantine protocol in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health. The Otero County Prison Facility has 46 total positive cases of COVID-19.

Three of those positive patients are hospitalized. NMCD reports protective equipment is being strictly used and a separation protocol is in effect.

