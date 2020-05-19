New Mexico Corrections Department reports positive inmate tests at Otero County Prison Facility

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department announced Monday the first positive coronavirus test result of an inmate at one of the state’s 11 prison facilities.

The first positive inmate is a 31-year-old male inmate that is housed at the state-contracted Otero County Prison Facility that is operated by Management and Training Corporation. The inmate was placed in medical separation on Friday, May 15 after he was feeling ill and was tested for COVID-19.

Medical staff later that evening determined that additional medicals services that were required and the inmate was transported to the University Hospital in El Paso, Texas. The test result returned positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release, all inmates in the positive individual’s housing unit and any other individuals that may have distant contact or shared space with 31-year-old were tested. A total of 133 inmates were tested.

Results for the tests began coming in Monday with 20 new inmates producing positive results. According to the release, the remaining 112 were negative and one test is still pending.

All coronavirus positive inmates have been separated from the general population and are under medical observation. NMCD is currently working with the Department of Health to test the entire population of state inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility.

As of May 18, there are a total of 21 COVID-19 positive inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources