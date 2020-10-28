New Mexico composes plan on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has submitted plans for how it will distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials sent its plan to the federal government this week. A vaccine will first go to healthcare workers and first responders then nursing home residents and staff and eventually the general public.

Right now, the big questions lawmakers have are what’s the cost? and will the state have to compete to get it, as it did for personal protective equipment? Officials say the vaccine would not be mandated for anyone.

