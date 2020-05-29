New Mexico company known for touch technology adapts during COVID-19 crisis

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – From touch to touchless. A New Mexico company known worldwide for its touch technology is adapting during the coronavirus pandemic. “Obviously in this age of COVID-19 people don’t want to touch,” said Founder Jim Spadaccini.

Corrales based company Ideum is known for creating multi-touch tables and immersive installations in museums and public spaces like the one in the BioPark’s penguin exhibit.

“Before the pandemic, we were selling a lot of touch tables and we were selling them all over the world,” Spadaccini said. That’s all slowed down. “The museum business has really fallen off in the past three months but our touch tables are really versatile.” So they’re adapting their software to go touch-less.

“We’re looking to create some touch-less software but then also create an open source platform that would allow other museums other design firms, to create touch-less interactives,” Spadaccini said.

Spadaccini says many museums have pulled interactive exhibits or are using styluses instead but they are still able to work with essential businesses. “We’re lucky in the sense that we have an opportunity to support government agencies that are involved directly in the pandemic,” Spadaccini said.

They’re excited to help create a safe and memorable experience when the time comes. “We’re just happy to be in a position where we can be able to help,” Spadaccini said. Ideum says the touch-less technology will be read in the fall.