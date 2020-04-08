New Mexico company donates laptops to Belen high schoolers

Coronavirus New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Belen High School are getting some much-needed technology to help them work from home. Southwest Generation Operating Company is donating 106 laptops to the school.

The power company owns the Valencia County Natural Gas Power Plant. The donated computers will be distributed first to kids who don’t already have a computer. The company manager says this was the best way they could help out their community.

“This is where we all live and work and this is where our families are our friends, we all go to church here. So it’s an opportunity for us to be apart of the community and be apart of the solution that the COVID-19 problem has created for all of us,” said plant manager Hud Griffith.

Officials say they hope that this act will inspire other organizations to give back too.

