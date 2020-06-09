New Mexico company creates app to track risks in COVID-19 hotspots

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico company has created an app that can help users track their risk of contracting the coronavirus. It’s currently being tested on professional soccer teams in Europe. The company Electronic Caregiver is based out of Las Cruces is currently using the app to test the risk of exposure among players, who’ve just gotten back on the field.

“What we’re able to do is track the publically available data and when those hot spots begin to pop up, we can compare based on geopositioning data and so what we’ll do is we will actually ping the location services of the device periodically throughout the day and we can identify when individuals may have been in a hot spot, or near a hot spot,” said Dr. David Keeley, with Electronic Caregiver.

He said they were contacted to develop what they’ve called the “Wallpass app” for professional soccer teams in Austria who just resumed their season last week. The league has been testing the app for a few months. The company makes other products that test vital signs like temperature, blood pressure and oxygen levels. Through this app, the company will be alerted if the soccer players go into hot spots. They feel this could be useful for businesses as well.

“One of the beliefs I have is there’s not a single solution for everybody and I wholeheartedly believe that for some industries and some companies and some facilities this is a very applicable and effective solution,” said Dr. Keeley.

The company says they are still testing it, but are in the formal review process with Apple and are finalizing an android version. Once the app is approved it will be available for anyone to download.

