New Mexico city shows unique way to keep socially distant

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico city has a unique way of helping people remember to follow social distancing protocols.

The City of Alamogordo released a social distancing translation. To maintain a six-foot distance, it suggests you stay one oryx away from someone. Another examples include four roadrunners, 12 green chiles, or 72 pistachios.

