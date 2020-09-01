New Mexico cities, counties receive $150M in CARES Act funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More help is on the way; $150 million in federal CARES Act funding will be spread across New Mexico cities and counties to cover the cost of necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency. Bernalillo County received $1 million to help offset losses from the coronavirus.

“The pandemic has been devastating for all of us, not least local governments and small businesses across our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release. “My administration will continue to deliver whatever resources we have and can make available to help our communities maintain essential services and respond to the public health emergency. Every applicant received funding. No one gets left behind. There is still more to do, and together we will continue fighting this virus with everything we’ve got.”

Small businesses can apply for that money with grants available of up to $10,000. The application process will open Wednesday at 8 a.m.

