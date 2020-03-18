New Mexico churches continue services online amid Coronavirus outbreak

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The coronavirus outbreak has closed churches across the state but that isn’t stopping them from reaching the community.

On any given Sunday, about 2,500 people fill the auditorium at Citizen Church. Now those seats are empty and they will stay empty until further notice.

“We have to stay connected with our church with our community so we’ll do whatever it takes,” says Youth and Young Adults Pastor Brandon Woodward.

They are just one of many churches across the state, now streaming their services and providing content online.

Wednesday, pastors at Citizen Church filmed eight weeks of content specifically for middle and high school students who would typically meet on Tuesday nights.

“Even if you’re stuck at your house and you’re not going to school and you’re not gathering with us we’re still going to engage you, we’re still going to reach out to you,” Woodward says.

They’re also recording two full Sunday experiences. Woodward says the coronavirus outbreak is forcing churches to be creative.

“The church is not a building the church is the people and so even when you leave the building, you’re still the church,” Woodward says.

For Father Scott Mansfield of St. John Vianney Catholic Church that means sending out positive reminders, “I can send out a note to all the parishioners at any time so I send them little words of encouragement,” Mansfield says.

While the method may be changing, “Our message of hope is still the same message of hope and we can preach it through a screen and in person,” Woodward says.

