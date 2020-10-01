New Mexico child predator complaints double during pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Complaints about child predators have doubled in New Mexico since the pandemic. During a committee session on human trafficking, Special Agent Anthony Maez said the attorney general’s office has gotten roughly 200 tips each month now that more children have access to devices for remote learning.

Maez says his office will do training for school personnel if schools request it. Agents also say there’s been a spike in cyber tips for missing and exploited children since this time last year.

Most of those were about child pornography.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss