New Mexico child predator complaints double during pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Complaints about child predators have doubled in New Mexico since the pandemic. During a committee session on human trafficking, Special Agent Anthony Maez said the attorney general’s office has gotten roughly 200 tips each month now that more children have access to devices for remote learning.

Maez says his office will do training for school personnel if schools request it. Agents also say there’s been a spike in cyber tips for missing and exploited children since this time last year.

Most of those were about child pornography.

Latest News: