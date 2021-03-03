New Mexico cabinet secretaries to provide webinar update on COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a webinar update on COVID-19 at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed on Monday that it’s expected 17,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine will arrive this week as the first doses were expected Tuesday. The vaccine is expected to be slightly less effective than Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines which were both found to be about 95% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease.

Local doctors however, believe the new option will still keep more New Mexicans out of hospitals. The 17,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are coming on top of the 77,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine the state is expected to receive this week.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said they believe 25% of vaccines will go to underserved areas through mobile clinics.