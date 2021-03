FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase, and Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

The secretaries will be discussing the approach to health equity as part of the vaccine roll-out.