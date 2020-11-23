New Mexico businesses lifting each other up during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some locally-owned small businesses are lifting each other up during the pandemic, collaborating as their businesses continue to grow with help from social media. The 11 small businesses working together are located all over the state and are all owned by women.

“I’ve probably gotten more support than I ever had,” said Breanna Smith, the owner of Digital Vibes Create. “My customers are amazing, the fact that they’re still willing to spend money on me and buy my stuff is awesome. So I’ve grown so much probably in the past four months.”

Digital Vibes Create has been in operation in Albuquerque for a little more than a year. Smith said when the pandemic first hit she was scared her dream of owning a business would be over before it even got off the ground.

However, Smith said utilizing social media particularly Instagram, has actually helped her business grow. Gaining more than a thousand followers in the last couple of months with customers buying various products she sells every day that includes t-shirts, keychains, earrings, and other crafts.

She said with her recent success, she decided to reach out to other locally owned businesses to collaborate. Which eventually led to their “New Mexico Holiday Gift Basket Giveaway” found on each businesses’ Instagram accounts.

“My goal was to really help each of us get new followers, new exposure, hoping people would see new gift ideas for the holidays coming up,” said Smith.

She said the gift basket giveaway will include at least one or two items from each participating business.

Smith said they’ll announce a winner on Instagram this Sunday. For more information on how to enter into the gift basket giveaway visit any of the 11 businesses’ Instagram accounts found below:

