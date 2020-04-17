New Mexico breaks down COVID-19 cases by zip code

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico can now be broken down by zip code. The state added the new feature of its data dashboard Friday. The state also breaks down cases by county by testing and lists cases according to gender, age and ethnicity.

