New Mexico breaks down COVID-19 cases by zip code

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While many New Mexicans have more time on their hands, a lot of non-profits are busier than ever. They're asking for your help, finding safe ways volunteers can pitch in. The need for volunteers is something the City of Albuquerque has been encouraging the public to take part in.

"We're connecting volunteers in areas that can actually physically connect them for socially distanced ways to do like food boxes and things like that, we're also collecting a database of people who can help with things like public health, even drivers, people who have CDL's things like this," said Mayor Tim Keller of Albuquerque.