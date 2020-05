Take the New Mexico $5 Wine Challenge to support local wineries during pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new promotion is encouraging support for local wineries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The $5 New Mexico Wine Challenge starts Friday. The state Department of Agriculture and the New Mexico Wine Association is organizing it. They are offering several ways customers can get a $5 coupon to use at any participating winery. The goal is to try to drive 3,000 sales to local wineries this month.

