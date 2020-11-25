New Mexico begins contact tracing agreement for essential businesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is ramping up COVID testing within essential businesses in an effort to help prevent them from closing when they’re needed the most. The state’s health and environment departments are teaming up to give companies a chance to prevent those mandatory 14-day closures when they have rapid responses due to COVID cases, using routine testing and contact tracing to do it.

“Many of those already have a plan in place that looks just like what we’re asking for,’ said James Kenney, the Environment Department Cabinet Secretary. “We’re making it an agreement now that they’ll follow their plan and ensure New Mexico and the communities, that they’re going to keep their employees proactively safe as opposed to reactive testing.”

Essential businesses that sign the state’s agreement will have 100-percent of employees tested every two weeks, either through the Department of Health or a private provider. The state says this proactive approach not only allows businesses to avoid a 14-day closure but also allows businesses that are currently closed to reopen before those 14 days are up.

“We’re just giving them the opportunity to pause that advancement so those who are closed today, they can test all of their employees, and that way they can identify those who are COVID positive and may be asymptomatic,” said Kenney. “Once they do that, we’re happy to sign them up via this agreement, they get on that testing schedule and they can open back up, so really, they’re COVID tests away, if you will, from opening back up.”

The state says there are safeguards built into this agreement. If a business signs it and doesn’t follow through with the routine testing or tracing, then the agreement to avoid closure is void.

“Most businesses that we’ve talked to are very interested in getting this agreement in place and getting back to what they know how to do,” said Kenney. “They’ll be on the schedule until such time that we no longer need to worry about COVID as a state, which will be a great day. For the time being, they’ll be on the schedule, testing their employees, and providing the results and following the agreement.”

As non-essential businesses open back up on a county-by-county basis, the Environment Department says it is possible this agreement and plan program can be a tool for them, as well. The state plans to continue the rapid response watch lists and closures for businesses that do not go through with the agreement.