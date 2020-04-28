New Mexico awarded $6M in CARES Act Funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting millions in federal money to expand testing and contract tracing. The CDC has awarded New Mexico $6.6 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act.
The state’s congressional delegation says the funds allow public health officials to better monitor the spread of the disease and isolate those who may have been infected.
