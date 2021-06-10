New Mexico awarded $38 million to address COVID related health disparities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded the New Mexico Department of Health $38,523,202 to help with COVID-19 related health disparities. According to a news release, the CDC’s $2.25 billion nationwide investment seeks to advance health equity by expanding US territorial, local and state health department capacity and services.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH in a news release. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

According to the news release the grant is aimed at helping:

COVID-19 related health disparities

Improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities

Improve state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

View list of state, local and territorial health departments receiving grants.