New Mexico Attorney General warns residents of COVID-19 test scams

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is warning citizens of COVID-19 test scams. In a news release issued on Friday, Jan. 14, by the Office of the Attorney General, residents are urged to be cautious as scammers could be exploiting the increased need for COVID-19 tests in an effort to steal personal, financial, or medical information.

New Mexicans are warned of reports that certain testing sites are issuing illegitimate “negative” results without actual testing taking place. Attorney General Balderas asks the community to be aware when requesting a test both at home and at a testing site.

“New Mexicans must remain cautious during these very difficult times,” stated Attorney General Balderas in the news release. “Citizens should ask questions of personnel at a testing site to ensure they are receiving a genuine service.”

The Office of the Attorney General warns of the following signs of illegitimate pop-up COVID-19 testing sites:

The site has no visible affiliation with local medical providers, government entities

The site is not promptly delivering test results

Workers at the site seem to be uninformed or confused about the testing process

Workers at the site are not wearing masks or are not following current healthcare guidelines

The Office of the Attorney General is asking anyone who believes a COVID-19 test-related scam is taking place to report it to local law enforcement, or the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General by calling 1-844-255-9210 or by filing a complaint online.