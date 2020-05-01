Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes Gallup lockdown
Coronavirus: What you need to know today

New Mexico approved for Pandemic EBT program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program is trying to help feed New Mexico kids while schools are closed.

The state was awarded federal coronavirus relief funds to cover the cost of breakfast and lunch for students while school is out. Around 71% of New Mexico students are now eligible to receive benefits through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) submitted by New Mexico to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program provides qualifying families with an EBT card that has the value of free school breakfasts and lunches during the school closure. The value of the benefits is based on federal reimbursement rates and could provide up to $114 per student each month which is 20 days of meals.

The state says that funds can be loaded onto SNAP participants’ existing benefit cards. If a family isn’t currently eligible for SNAP but has children who are eligible for P-EBT benefits, the state will provide a process for distributing a benefit card.

Additional information on the P-EBT can be found on the USDA website.

