New Mexico among first states to receive lost wages funding from FEMA

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of the first states to receive lost wages funding from FEMA. The emergency relief agency made up to $44 billion available for financial assistance to Americans who lost wages because of the pandemic.

FEMA approved the first round of grants to Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, and New Mexico. It will allow the four states to provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed workers, for every $100 the state puts in. President Trump even praised Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for submitting an application quickly.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss