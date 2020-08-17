New Mexico among first states to receive lost wages funding from FEMA

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of the first states to receive lost wages funding from FEMA. The emergency relief agency made up to $44 billion available for financial assistance to Americans who lost wages because of the pandemic.

FEMA approved the first round of grants to Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, and New Mexico. It will allow the four states to provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed workers, for every $100 the state puts in. President Trump even praised Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for submitting an application quickly.