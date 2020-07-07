New Mexico Airbnbs seeing more people wanting a staycation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexicans seem to be choosing a stay-cation these days rather than traveling out of state and having to quarantine for 14 days and that’s been good for vacation rentals like Airbnb. Hosts say business has been good. as people still want to travel but not leave the state.

“As soon as we opened up our cabins we were booked back to back… but then came the new travel restrictions which says that people have to quarantine you know if they’re here for the time they’re here or for 14 days and I would say half of my guests canceled,” said Sia Vom Dorp. She owns an Airbnb, called the Taos Farm Retreat. She said they have ten eco-cabins that house between three and four people with a full kitchen.

When the new public health order went into effect last week she said she notified out of town guests who mostly canceled, but says she’s starting to see more bookings from people who live here. A survey by Airbnb finds nearly half of the people who responded don’t want to venture too far from their homes right now, saying a day drive is the farthest they’re comfortable with.

Cabins were among the most searched listing types for trips during July Fourth and from June 1 through 20, family travel went up 43 percent compared to the same time last year.

“July was definitely our busiest month, and we’re pretty full now…. now that everybody else has canceled I think we’ll see more bookings from New Mexico for sure,” said Vom Dorp.

Airbnb says they are updating their app and home page to help guests make it easier to book local travel, featuring local trip ideas, and highlighting nearby getaways. The governor’s health order to quarantine 14 days after travel outside New Mexico is set to expire July 15.