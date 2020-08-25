New Mexico agencies, regional co-ops unite to assist families with child care

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, and the Regional Education Cooperatives have compiled a digital flier with resources for families that are in need of child care and supervision for school reentry during the pandemic. The flier has links for updated information on child care as well as a database of child care options, information about how child care centers are staying safe, eligibility information, and information on how to become a temporary child care provider for friends, family, and neighbors.

Families are also encouraged to call Child Care Resources and Referral at 1-800-691-9067 or visit ECECD’s Am I Eligible? website to directly apply for child care assistance. “To those needing child care or supervision, you are not on your own. We’re working hard to determine the extent and geography of those needs and to match families with qualified providers,” said ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky.

