New Mexico adopts CDC mask guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday that the state would be following the CDC’s updated guidelines regarding vaccinated persons and masks. In an updated public health order, Secretary of the Department of Health Dr. Tracie Collins clarified that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in most settings unless directed by a healthcare professional to wear one.
Situations in which fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear a mask include when they are eating or drinking, exercising outdoors alone or with members of the same household, attending a small outdoor gathering with other fully vaccinated people within the applicable mass gathering limit. Also, fully vaccinated people shall not be required to socially distance themselves from other individuals unless otherwise recommended by the latest guidance from the CDC.