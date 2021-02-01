New Mexico adopts CDC guidelines on time frame for second vaccine dose

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that it will follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and expand the time frame for administering the second COVID-19 vaccine dose. NMDOH says under the previous guidelines, providers aimed to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after 21 days, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine after 28 days. 

According to CDC, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible but if that is not possible, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to six weeks or 42 days after the first dose. There is currently limited data on the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window according to the CDC.

NMDOH also announced that it has updated its vaccine dashboard to include county-by-county vaccination numbers and new maps depicting statewide vaccination distribution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES