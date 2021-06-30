New Mexico 100% open July 1; state to follow CDC guidance on face masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will fully reopen on July 1. Wednesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she amended the current Public Health Order to expand to July 30. The new health order lifts all the current pandemic-related occupancy restrictions on all forms of commercial activity. However, it states that New Mexico will continue to follow CDC guidance with respect to face-coverings.

Masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals. Most health care facilities will continue to require masking, screening for COVID-19 symptoms, limited numbers of visitors, and limited visitation times.

According to the Public Health Order:

“Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask unless otherwise recommended by the latest official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control ai1d Prevention (“CDC”). Further, fully vaccinated individuals shall not be required to socially distance from other individuals unless otherwise recommended by the latest official guidance from the CDC, in which case they must follow that guidance.”

It also states the following:

Private educational institutions serving children and young adults from pre- Kindergarten through 12th Grade, including homeschools serving children who are not household members, shall adhere to the face covering and other COVID-Safe Practices requirements for in­person instruction contained in the New Mexico’s Public Education Department’s “Reentry Guidance” and “COVID-19 Response Toolkit for New Mexico’s Public Schools,” available at https://webnew.ped.state.nm.us/reentry-district-and-school-guidance/, and may operate up to maximum capacity.

Starting July 1, all businesses can operate at 100% maximum capacity. All limitations on mass gatherings are gone and businesses, large events and organizations may operate at 100% of maximum capacity, whether indoor or outdoor.

As of Tuesday, 70.7% of New Mexicans 16 years or older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is about 1,187,591, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday.