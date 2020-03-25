New Mexicans stuck at home admit they’re going stir crazy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Social distancing is taking a mental and emotional toll on some New Mexicans who are stuck at home.

“I’ve been bored for the past two weeks now,” says Britain Camacho.

Its a new normal, and New Mexicans are still trying to adjust.

“For now it’s just not getting ready and literally working right where I sleep,” says LaNessa Gutierrez.

It’s clear being stuck inside has everyone, feeling a little stir crazy.

Moms says they’re just trying to keep their kids busy. “I would say we’re pros at staying home but this is a lot,” says Brittany Cuellar.

“They are starting to fight more and it’s getting crazy because they’re yelling and screaming and we’re starting to feel a little anxious,” says Lindsey Maestas.

Even teenagers admit, they actually miss going to school. “Not only does it get us out of the house, it keeps us busy it keeps our minds going and I think that’s what all of us teens in New Mexico are craving just something organized that we can do every single day,” Trey Robison.

There’s no doubt the cabin fever has set in, “It can be a little bit of a pressure cooker,” says Psychiatrist Dr. Kristina Sowar.

Sowar says during a crisis, these are normal feelings to have. “The experience of things being out of control and the unsettled feeling can cause a lot of anxiety and it’s pretty stressful for people,” Sowar says.

She says the best things to do at home right now are creating routines and staying connected to friends and family while keeping the main goal in mind. “It’s going to be worth it in the long run, I know that for sure,” Gutierrez says.

Experts also say to find ways to stay active and avoid watching too much TV.

