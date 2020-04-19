New Mexicans resort to cutting own hair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many New Mexicans are deciding to cut and even dye their hair during the quarantine.

“So I’m here with a tutorial on how to cover your roots at home. Put on a hat, get your wine, take yourself to the couch, you literally have nowhere else to go,” Nicole Hovlik, owner of Haven Beauty Bar says.

Salons and barbershops are considered non-essential businesses, which the governor ordered to close late last month. That’s forced many New Mexicans to pick up the clippers or boxed dye themselves.

Not everyone is on board with the idea. “We don’t have anywhere to be, so take advantage of the time to give your hair a break,” says Hovlik.

