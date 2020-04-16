New Mexicans relying on stimulus checks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those stimulus checks have started popping up in people’s bank accounts. For some families struggling to make ends meet, it couldn’t have come at a better time. As 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past month, money is tight for so many people right now.

“It will be really helpful because I’ve got three kids, 16, 13, and eleven. They need shoes, they need more clothes because they keep growing quicker than I can keep up with them,” said Cynthia Wallace. She was a substitute teacher in Valencia County and when schools closed, she was told she would not be getting paid. She got her stimulus check yesterday and has filed for unemployment but is still waiting to see if she’ll even get money.

Wallace says she’ll also use her stimulus check for bills, new tires and other essentials. Another woman who worked at a liquor store, is now out of work as the governor deemed them non-essential. She has applied for unemployment but for now, she says she’s keeping that check safe in her bank account.

“God forbid if unemployment does not come through for me, I need that stimulus check to be able to make my mortgage and my car payments and my utility bills,” said Amanda Rozelle.

Many people who responded on what they’re doing with their money, are saying they were using it to pay bills, a large number of people also said they would be putting it in savings, as their jobs are still stable. One person even said they would be donating part of their check to a local food bank. The stimulus checks went out first to those who filed 2018 taxes. Most adults will get $1,200 each and $500 for each dependent. High-income earners will get less.

