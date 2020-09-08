New Mexicans prepare to safely celebrate Halloween

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spooky-themed candy is starting to fill the aisles of grocery stores. And seasonal costume shops have started to pop up. It’s clear Halloween is just around the corner, “We usually do the Pumpkin Patch and McCall’s and we do zoo boo,” says Elena Zamora.

This year some people say their Halloween traditions are changing because of the pandemic. “But we’ll probably be skipping the pumpkin patch this year but we might do zoo boo since we can distance,” Zamora says.

The owners of McCall’s Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty say they are waiting to get the green light from the state to reopen later this month. Officials say they have submitted a COVID-safe practice plan detailing sanitizing and social distancing protocols.

Those who’ve visited McCall’s hope they are able to reopen. “A lot of those businesses really depend on this time of the year to help keep them going. So you should go out and support them. Go out and give you a pumpkin go home and carve it make some pumpkin pie or whatever,” Chad Rutter says.

As far as trick-or-treating goes, for most, it’s not out of the question but they will go door to door more cautiously. “Just her and I and my fiancée going around our neighborhood trick or treating with people that we know,” Zamora says. “You don’t have to grab the candies from people I can understand why not,” Rutter says.

These parents say they do hope things are closer to normal, later this year. “Hopefully it will be over by Christmas and we can do things like River of Lights but I think we can socially distance either way. And do things safely while still enjoying the holidays,” Zamora says.

Some popular COVID-themed costume ideas are already floating around including a Doctor Fauci costume as well as a mask of the actual coronavirus for sale on Amazon.

