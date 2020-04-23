New Mexicans getting restless during stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It will mark one month on April 23, since the governor announced the stay-at-home order and some New Mexicans have been a little lax with complying with the rules. A handful of people around town admitted they’ve been seeing some of their close friends and family members weekly, even though it’s strongly discouraged.

“We try to see a very select and small group of friends in like outdoor situations so they join us on walks perhaps and stuff like that,” said Carlos Menchaca.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way everyone lives their lives. There are no sporting events, working out or playing sports. No more going out to movies, malls or restaurants and bars. No more hanging out with groups of more than five, unless they live with you.

“Now that it’s been a month it’s kind of like hmm. You know, it’s really setting in now because the first two weeks I didn’t think it was nothing,” said Brandon Hinojos. “I’m feeling it now.”

However, one woman said she’s enjoying her time at home and has been staying busy. “A lot of reading, a lot of praying, a lot of self-isolation, a lot of cleaning, cooking at home now a lot,” said Sonia Sanchez. The governor announced on Wednesday the stay-at-home order is expected to be extended until at least May 15.

