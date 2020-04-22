1  of  3
New Mexicans find ways to give back during Coronavirus pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state wants you to know about some true New Mexico heroes making a difference during the Coronavirus pandemic, ones that you may not think about. The tourism department is featuring them in New Mexico Magazine including Danny Hicks who lives in Socorro, he along with school bus drivers delivered breakfast, lunches and homework packets to hundreds of students there.

Also, a couple and their young daughter started feeding families in need. They’ve already delivered meals to 25 families in need. In Silver City, the company Future Forge Makerspace is making hundreds of face shields, respirators and technical gowns to distribute to those on the frontlines. New heroes are highlighted on the website every Tuesday.

