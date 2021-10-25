New Mexicans experience longer wait times for booster doses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day many New Mexicans can get their Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. So far, the response has been good but some people are waiting hours to get their shot. The CDC approved the boosters last week.

The New Mexico Department of Health says there’s plenty to go around but you might just have to wait a little bit. One local pharmacy says they’ve been pretty busy, even with an appointment some people are experiencing longer wait times than expected.

“There’s not enough help to help the people that need and want their booster shots. He had an appointment at 12 but now he’s going to be waiting there for over an hour. The only downfall about it is that there’s not enough people to help meet the demand,” said Richard Lay, who took his father to get his booster shot.

NMDOH says it comes down to where you receive your booster dose; first ensuring your provider, local pharmacy or your primary care physician has the booster vaccine you wish to receive and then it all comes down to efficiency.

“It sounds to me like they did have a little bit of a delay to be able to get that Moderna vaccine because what you have to do, you have to be able to get it take the proper dose out of the syringe, sometimes the set up for those does take time,” said David Morgan, spokesperson for NMDOH.

For those who initially received Pfizer or Moderna, boosters are recommended for people older than 65, those with underlying health conditions, and people in high-risk settings. Those groups are eligible six months after they finish the first course.

Meanwhile, any Johnson & Johnson recipient can receive a booster, two months after the initial dose. Even though the Pfizer booster has been available for a while, state officials say they have not seen as many people sign up as they expected.

For more information on COVID-19 boosters, visit goodtimes.vaccinenm.org/boosters.