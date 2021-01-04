New Mexicans can now register for COVID-19 vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that if you’ve pre-registered for a vaccine on the state’s vaccine website, you need to log back in to complete some additional information.

The new information includes medical conditions and insurance information. Once your profile is in, the state says it will notify you when the vaccine becomes available to your group. “Our highest priorities remain the same: ensuring that vaccine goes to those who are most exposed to infected people or infectious materials, and preventing vaccine from going to waste,” said DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release. “Vaccinenm.org allows us to contact New Mexicans and match them with local vaccination opportunities.”

Officials haven’t been very clear about when the next group will get the vaccine. Currently, frontline healthcare workers, first responders and those in long-term living facilities in the state are getting the vaccine.

The release states that since the launch date two weeks ago, vaccinenm.org has seen more than 30,000 registrations. The state also announced it will launch a vaccine call center in the coming days, which will provide additional support for those who wish to register or ask questions about the process.

For New Mexicans who wish to register for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Users submit basic contact information, including their employment category and medical conditions. Users are then contacted and prompted to fill out additional demographic and insurance information, at which point their profile is complete. (Vaccinations are free, but providing insurance information helps support the cost of the vaccination program.) Users wait to receive a notification that they may schedule a vaccination – and on the day of their appointment, they fill out a medical questionnaire about their current health.

