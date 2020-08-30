New Mexican continues to bring southwest food to New York City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A born and raised New Mexican isn’t letting the coronavirus stop him from pursuing his dreams in the Big Apple. Last year, News 13 reported on Eric See, co-owner of The Awkward Scone in Brooklyn.

The restaurant infuses most of its recipes with green chile. The food spot was doing well until the pandemic hit, forcing him to close it down. But now, See is working on opening up his own cafe completely focused on New Mexican flavors called Ursula, named after his grandmother. “She’s had a really interesting, tough life too so her story is kind of one of resilience and overcoming obstacles, and that’s definitely indicative of what’s happening now,” See said. He hopes to open Ursula in late September.