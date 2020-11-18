New health order allows ‘large retailers’ to remain open

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has tweaked the language in the health order this time around, leaving gray areas about which retailers can stay open. Tuesday, Dillard’s and Macy’s were open. Under previous orders, those department stores did not count as essential because they couldn’t qualify as grocery or hardware stores like Target and Walmart.

In the latest order, essential businesses have been redefined. They now include “big-box stores and other large retailers.” KRQE News 13 asked the Health Department what qualifies as a large retailer. The Health Department says “a large retailer is a large retailer” and suggested that you know one when you see one. They stressed the intent of the order is to ensure access to vital supplies and to keep occupancy inside businesses to a minimum.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss