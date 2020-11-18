New health order allows ‘large retailers’ to remain open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has tweaked the language in the health order this time around, leaving gray areas about which retailers can stay open. Tuesday, Dillard’s and Macy’s were open. Under previous orders, those department stores did not count as essential because they couldn’t qualify as grocery or hardware stores like Target and Walmart.

In the latest order, essential businesses have been redefined. They now include “big-box stores and other large retailers.” KRQE News 13 asked the Health Department what qualifies as a large retailer. The Health Department says “a large retailer is a large retailer” and suggested that you know one when you see one. They stressed the intent of the order is to ensure access to vital supplies and to keep occupancy inside businesses to a minimum.