New grant to help NM farmers during pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new grant that aims to help New Mexico farmers get back on their feet during the pandemic. The 2021 Infrastructure Grant Program is being overseen by the New Mexico Farmers’ Marketing Association and the New Mexico Acequia Association.

The grant will give more than $200,000 to help small to medium-sized farms ramp production back up. The deadline to apply is March 17 by 5 p.m. Applications are available in English and Spanish. For more information or to apply, visit newmexicofma.org.