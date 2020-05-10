New documentary focuses on coronavirus on the Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A new documentary is taking a deeper look at the impact of the virus in the Navajo Nation.

CBS Originals created a new series called Coronavirus in Navajo Nation. It touches on some of the many issues including the fact that 30% of the population does not have running water in their homes. The series also speaks to some of the doctors battling COVID-19 on the frontline.

“They’re our teachers, our protectors, our providers, our language, and our way of life. We want to protect them as much as possible. Keep them safe so if we don’t have that anymore, who are we as a people,” says Dr. Michelle Tom, Family Medicine Physician in the film. You can watch the whole documentary on the CBS News website.

