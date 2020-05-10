New documentary focuses on coronavirus on the Navajo Nation

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – A new documentary is taking a deeper look at the impact of the virus in the Navajo Nation.

CBS Originals created a new series called Coronavirus in Navajo Nation. It touches on some of the many issues including the fact that 30% of the population does not have running water in their homes. The series also speaks to some of the doctors battling COVID-19 on the frontline.

“They’re our teachers, our protectors, our providers, our language, and our way of life. We want to protect them as much as possible. Keep them safe so if we don’t have that anymore, who are we as a people,” says Dr. Michelle Tom, Family Medicine Physician in the film. You can watch the whole documentary on the CBS News website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss