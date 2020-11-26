New digital health resource aims to address addiction

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Services Department announced, in partnership with ProtoCall Services, Inc., and with Digital Therapeutics Group LLC, a new, free digital resource called 5-Actions Program that aims to help adults address challenges associated with alcohol, other drugs, and behavioral addictions like gambling, sex, technology, food. The program comes at a critical time when COVID-19 increases the rate of substance use and overdoses according to a news release from the Human Service Department.

“The 5-Actions Program offers an important, scientifically-based resource to all New Mexicans looking for an immediately available resource to help them evaluate, and if they so choose, to take action that can alter a pattern of substance use creating problems for them or their families,” said Behavioral Health Services Division Director Neal A. Bowen, Ph.D. in a news release from the Human Services Department. “It also offers the potential of supplementing the efforts of therapists, emergency departments, and peers to accompany people undertaking the challenging path of change. We are pleased to offer this unique resource to all our neighbors in the state at no cost to them.”

According to the same news release, the program can be accessed 24/7 in partnership with the New Mexico Crisis and Access line, and it helps address the gap in those who could benefit from an intervention but are unable to access care. The department also says the program offers learning and intervention tools specific to alcohol, opioid, and polysubstance use, and content that addresses the potential cause of addiction like adverse childhood experiences, trauma, and other co-occurring disorders. It also has tools for those wanting to help a loved one or friend struggling with addiction.

“The 5-Actions Program™ addresses all addictions, substance and behavioral, as a package of behavior,” said John Fitzgerald in the same news release, Ph.D., LPC, CAS, and creator of the Program. “Most people who struggle with addiction suffer from multiple addictions. Intervening with one addiction while leaving others unaddressed, results in poor outcomes and high relapse rates. The 5-Actions Program™ encourages people to identify and address all addictions as a package of behavior.”

According to the same news release, the program also includes the following features:

Over 100 videos (6+ hours) organized into learning modules

Self-help assessment tools to explore substance use and addictive behaviors

COVID-specific resources for those struggling with addiction

Support for family members wanting to help a loved one or friend with an addiction

