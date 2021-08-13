New data shows most of state’s COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Health officials keep saying the surge in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant is a crisis of the unvaccinated as there are new numbers to show that. The Kaiser Family Foundation has been tracking COVID cases among the vaccinated and unvaccinated. They put together a chart showing the percentages in each state.
Story continues below
- Trending: PNM disconnections to begin August 16 for customers with unpaid bills
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 12 de Agosto 2021
- Crime: FBI offers $5,000 reward for arrest of serial bank robber
- Health: State’s top doctor, hospital association address nursing shortage
In New Mexico, 98.9% of cases in July and August were in the unvaccinated. In some states, that percentage is well above 99%. Some states like Alaska and Arkansas did see closer to 96%. Health officials argue this is evidence that vaccines are working.