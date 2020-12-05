New COVID-19 “oral swab” test to be used more in southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexico COVID testing sites are switching to the less-invasive “oral swab” method. The state partnered with the California company Curative last month, to offer the tests at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Earlier this week, the tests rolled out in a handful of other cities and next week, they are expanding to ten more sites in southern New Mexico. Patients can administer the oral swab themselves with no need for a healthcare professional. Health officials say so far, the results have been coming back faster than with the nasal swabs.