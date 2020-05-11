New Albuquerque sanitizing business finding success during the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque company offering an unusual service says business is booming. They clean and sanitize trash bins, and with more people staying home, they’ve had an uptick in business.

The Apodacas were inspired to start Southwest Bin Cleaners after needing their own trash bin cleaned. They realized trash bins are a breeding ground for germs and bacteria.

“We use 190-degree hot water so that kills and sanitizes everything,” said Robby Apodaca, co-owner of Southwest Bin Cleaners.

With no one else offering the service, they had a power-washing machine built and made a business out of it. Since they were classified as an essential business because they’re disinfecting and sanitizing, they’ve been working in neighborhoods during the pandemic.

“We’re getting more exposure out there but we’re going around the neighborhood, cleaning bins, and every time we stop and do one, the neighbors come out and take a look,” said Robby.

They say with more people home, they’ve been working non-stop.

“A lot of people were staying home, starting to clean and sanitize, their kids staying home from school, so people were seeing us out,” said Cara Apodaca, co-owner of Southwest Bin Cleaners. “They were really surprised that someone will come out and clean their bins for them.”

The system uses a hydraulic grabber with high-pressure spinning jets and hot water to remove the dirt and germs on the inside. On the outside, the technician uses a handheld power washer.

“We’re cleaning a lot of germs,” said Cara. “Cleaning a lot of bins.”

The business is actually the first curbside bin-cleaning service in the area and they hope with the added business during the pandemic, they may be able to expand. The cleanings are scheduled in advance and Southwest Bin Cleaners usually comes the day after your trash gets picked up.

