Networking group, FemCity helps women create opportunities in business

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When starting a business, one thing that’s crucial when it comes to getting off of the ground is networking. Since COVID-19 however, networking has gotten a little tricky for some but that doesn’t have to be the case, especially for women. International best-selling author and CEO of FemCity, Violette De Ayala discusses how networking virtually is helping women create opportunities in business and building their connections at the same time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss