Networking group, FemCity helps women create opportunities in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - If you've missed popcorn and the big screen, you may soon be in luck. Local movie theaters still need the green light from the state to reopen, but they're still preparing for showtime. Some are making big changes like socially distant seating.

"On our website when you buy tickets, the system actually forces you to leave two empty seats between people on your same row," said Greg Johnson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Flix Brewhouse. "Increasing the time which high-contact surfaces get sanitized, the ability of face masks."