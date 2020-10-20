Netflix halts filming of New Mexico production after 2 positive COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Netflix is halting the production of one of its films in New Mexico due to COVID-19. The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba stopped filming after at least two cast and crew members tested positive for the virus. Netflix says the production has been required to adhere to the public health order; which includes face masks and social distancing. The cast and crew have also been tested several times a week. Productions usually wait two weeks with no positive tests before resuming filming.

