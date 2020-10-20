Netflix halts filming of New Mexico production after 2 positive COVID-19 cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several New Mexico ski resorts say they legally cannot enforce the Governor's mandatory 14-day travel quarantine, for people visiting from high-risk states. However, the Governor's office and the United States Forest Service feel differently.

"Enforcement is not something we'll be able to do. Being on federal land, we are not allowed to discriminate based on where someone is from. We can't check IDs or do anything like that," says Ben Abruzzo the owner of Ski Santa Fe and the Sandia Peak Ski Area.