Neighbors hold social distancing Easter egg hunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Going into Easter weekend, many families are used to big Easter egg hunts with friends and neighbors.

Now, some families are coming up with new ways to keep their tradition going while still keeping their distance. Families said they are trying to be creative while celebrating safely.

Seven-year-old Alana Latham is gearing up for her family’s annual Easter egg hunt. “Going into Easter weekend for me has been really fun because we get to celebrate Jesus dying on the cross,” Alana said.

However, this year is a little different. “Last year’s Easter eggs we got to hunt for plastic eggs, but this year the Easter bunny probably will not come because of Coronavirus so now we make paper eggs,” Alana said.

The social distancing Easter egg hunt in Nor Este Estates just requires paper, a popsicle stick and something to color with. “We are getting into the routine of finding resources online and using those here so I got up first thing this morning and found some printable eggs,” Rebecca, Alana’s mom, said.

The Lathams colored ten eggs for their yard. “It is kind of fun to do it in a different way because I can have people walking by our house and just getting them to look at the eggs and try to find all 10,” Joshua, Alana’s brother, said.

“It gives me chills,” neighbor Rhonda Townes said. “It is such a pleasure to see all of this during this time that we are having to have our distance from people but you can still make this a happy Good Friday.”

Alana’s mom said this is just what they needed. “As parents, we are all acutely aware of how hard this has been on our children,” Rebecca said. “The cancellation of Little League and gymnastics and school… This is tough, so any opportunity we can find to relieve that burden is something we got to do.”

As Alana shares printouts with neighbors to get more people involved, she said this is an Easter egg hunt she will not forget. “I had a lot of fun because I got to spend time with my mom and my brother,” Alana said. “Just coloring the eggs and talking about what we are going to do.”

The Lathams said it is a perfect way for families to safely hunt for eggs either walking or driving by and counting all the ones they can find. The people in that neighborhood are hashtagging #noresteegghunt on social media to see everyone’s pictures. They are encouraging other neighborhoods to join in too.

