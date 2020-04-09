NDI New Mexico to provide dance activities following APS at-home broadcasts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Dance Institute of New Mexico has announced a partnership with Albuquerque Public Schools and New Mexico PBS to keep students active during their time at home.

NDI New Mexico instructors will be leading dance activities in between educational study lessons on NMPBS. Each dance segment will run two to four minutes in the breaks between APS @HOME programming on NMPBS on channel 5.1 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon through the remainder of the school year.

“We believe that children should keep active during this time,” said NDI New Mexico Executive Director, Russell Baker. “Our energetic and encouraging teachers model the Core Four: work hard, do your best, never give up, and be healthy in a joyful way. We hope that the NDI New Mexico dance segments provide ‘brain breaks’ that help children positively expend their natural energy so that they can focus on their academics and enjoy the school day at home.”

