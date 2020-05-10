NDI New Mexico holds virtual gala

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, NDI New Mexico held a virtual gala.

NDI New Mexico helps kids develop discipline, a standard of excellence, and a belief in themselves through the arts. Saturday, the group raised money to support youth development and dance education across New Mexico. It ended with a choreographed finale featuring hundreds of dancers. You can watch the finale below.

