Navajo Tribal Utility Authority brings power to 381 homes

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – More than 380 homes in the Navajo Nation now have electricity. The reservation used $13.8 million of its Federal CARES Act funding on new power lines and another $24.7 million to improve the capacity of its electric grid.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority hopes to bring power to some 510 families currently without. The Navajo Nation is also working to improve its water and telecommunications systems with its CARES Act money.

