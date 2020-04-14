Navajo Police issue more than 115 curfew violations

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Police Department issued more than 115 criminal nuisance citations for violations during the 57-hour weekend curfew. The curfew started on Friday at 8 p.m. and ended at 5 a.m. Monday morning. The Navajo Nation says overall, the curfew was a success because, despite some rule-breakers, they did see a decline in the number of people traveling during the weekend.
